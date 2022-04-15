The NSCN-IM has stated that it “cannot be a part of the NNPGs solution” on the Naga political issue.

NSCN-IM said that the Agreed Position signed by the NNPGs with the government of India is “betrayal to the Naga people’s mandate of the 1929 Simon Commission Memorandum, 1947 Naga Independence Declaration and 1951 Plebiscite.”

However, the NSCN-IM said that if the NNPGs are “so keen to go for a Naga solution as per its Agreed Position, we wish them to go ahead and let the Naga people witness what they could achieve for the Naga people.”

“We are never going to surrender our rights so tamely. History will judge and we simply cannot betray the sacrifices of the thousands of martyrs,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement.

The NSCN-IM further alleged that “Nagas who are working as Indian mercenaries” are “going through sleepless nights to wreck the Naga issue and destroy the Naga national identity which the Nagas have shed blood, tears and sweat for over six decades”.

“We fought single-handedly against the mighty Indian security forces and also against the misguided Nagas (mercenaries) that were given shelter and made to operate from the Indian Army camps,” the outfit said.

The NSCN-IM further accused the Indian government creating a “third force/party” to defend its interests ‘against’ the right of the Nagas.

It asserted that “any solution based on collaborators will only pave the way for a bigger disaster,” claiming that forces are working “hand in glove to engineer reedited 16 Points Agreement.”