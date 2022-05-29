Dimapur: The Nagaland unit of BJP said the Naga political issue and its related problems cannot be kept in the dark as everybody deserved to know what is going on and what will happen.

The party said it will never shy off from advocating what is needed to be told because it stands with the Nagas in their aspirations for an honourable and acceptable solution to the issue, the media cell of the state BJP said in a release on Sunday.

The party made the remarks following opinions and allegations against its legislators over the issue in recent times.

On May 27, the NSCN (IM) accused the Nagaland BJP ministers and an NPF legislator of using “unparliamentary” and “intemperate language” over the Framework Agreement, Naga national flag, constitution and integration.

Stating that though such enthusiasm shown by state political leaders was appreciated, the NSCN (IM) said it would, however, be tantamount to overstepping their role as facilitators when they started jumping beyond their assigned role by making bewildering statements on the Naga issue. “It is very amusing why BJP ministers and other party legislators are spitting venom against the NSCN,” the ministry of information and publicity of the outfit said in a statement.

The state BJP said: “Right now, our leaders need to speak out for it is high time and the BJP, as a political party, will continue to do its part in facilitating an early and amicable solution because the Nagas need to know the truth as Naga political issue and its related problems are not something which has to be kept in the dark.”

The state unit of the party said it has always been at the forefront in advocating an early and amicable solution to the longstanding Naga political issue and that it needs to be accepted by all that it is really craving for a solution.

“We need to be more vocal about what is happening, what we want to achieve, what we need to hold on to, and what we need to let go,” the party said.

According to it, those blaming a few legislators for being vocal and voicing out their opinions also need to understand that the legislators in a way also represent the voice of the Centre and cannot be ignored or dismissed. Rather, they should be appreciated for voicing out the undeniable and uncomfortable truth that everybody knows and going through but is not comfortable enough to say out loud in public.

The state BJP also said it is disheartening that some leaders and their party are maintaining “comfortably stoic” silence over the matter despite holding influential positions like leading the core committee on Naga political issue. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio leads the core committee.

“At this crucial juncture, when all our leaders need to speak out.

“Ignoring it will in no way add anything to our collective aspirations of the long-standing political solution. They need to let the public know what they think and want. We need leaders that represent the voice of the people and not those who shy away when their thoughts and opinions matter the most,” it added.