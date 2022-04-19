For the first time in history, negotiations on the Naga peace process is likely to be held at the NSCN-IM headquarters in Nagaland.

Government of India’s interlocutor for the Naga peace talks AK Mishra arrived in Nagaland on Monday on a week-long visit.

During his stay in Nagaland, interlocutor for Naga peace talks AK Mishra is likely to meet NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah at the outfit’s Camp Hebron.

The meeting between Naga peace talks interlocutor AK Mishra and NSCN-IM’s Th Muivah is likely to take place at Camp Hebron as Muivah is reportedly ill.

Meanwhile, during his stay in Nagaland, AK Mishra – the interlocutor for Naga peace talks – is also likely to meet the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

The Government of India has been holding talks with both the NSCN-IM and NNPGs separately.

While talks with the NSCN-IM have been taking place since 1997, NNPGs and the Government of India have been in talks since 2017.

The Government of India had signed the “framework agreement” with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 and “Agreed Position” with the NNPGs on November 17, 2017.

Naga peace talks interlocutor AK Mishra is also likely to meet Nagaland government’s core committee on Naga political issue.

The core committee of the Nagaland government on Naga political issue is headed by chief minister Neiphiu Rio and also comprises of several Naga civil societies organisations.