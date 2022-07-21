Dimapur: Expressing serious concern over the imbroglio between the Nagaland government and the Nagaland In-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA) on the superannuation issue of state medical doctors, the Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) has sought immediate attention and intervention of Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi.

In a memorandum to the Governor on Thursday, the NMA said the increase in the retirement age of all medical doctors in the country to 65 years, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2016, was due to acute shortage of medical doctors in the country.

It pointed out that almost all the states, including the neighbouring states of Nagaland in the Northeast region, have implemented an increase in the retirement age of medical doctors.

“It is shocking that the state government continues to put the lives of its citizens at risk by refusing to retain the services of experienced medical doctors as per the PM’s directive,” the NMA lamented.

It added that the state government instead has resorted to re-employment of the medical doctors after their retirement at 60 years, denying the rights of the medical doctors.

The NMA also pointed out that the creation of five new districts in the state, besides two upcoming medical colleges in Kohima and Mon, will require more medical doctors.

It said the state government is expected to create more posts for medical doctors and medical professionals as well as retain experienced doctors through enhancement of superannuation age which will help the state meet the shortage of medical doctors.

The NMA said the NIDA has asked only for an enhancement of superannuation to 62 years. “So the government’s decision for ‘reemployment’ is not tenable and in serious violation of the directive of the Prime Minister,” it stated.

Extending full support to the “rights” of the NIDA, the NMA hoped the Governor’s office will immediately review the tense situation arising out of the superannuation issue and ensure justice by implementing the Prime Minister’s declaration in true spirit in Nagaland where the citizens continue to suffer due to poor health care facilities and shortage of medical doctors and other medical professionals as per the Indian Health Standard.

The NIDA had announced to resume its agitation from July 18 to 20 demanding the review of the Nagaland cabinet decision on the superannuation issue of government doctors.

However, the NIDA kept the agitation in suspended animation for a week with effect from July 19 after the Nagaland government invoked the Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1978, prohibiting any doctor employed or deployed in any government health unit or facility from going for agitation or cessation of work, which will be considered illegal.