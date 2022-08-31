Dimapur: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi lamented that while other states in the country are going far ahead in the development sector Nagaland is still lagging behind.

Chairing the Dimapur District Development Coordination Committee and Monitoring Committee meeting at the conference hall of the commissioner of taxes here on Wednesday, Yepthomi said: “We need to mend our ways and educate our people otherwise there will be no development in our state.”

During the meeting with various departments, the MP said he was not satisfied with delaying their work and inability to give specific details and take corrective measures. He asked them to seek the right information and demand effective follow-up on issues raised during the deliberations.

He directed the departments to ensure effective and right methods in dealing with the various schemes under each department and submit all the details latest by September.

He further asked the departments to be more sincere and responsible towards the implementation of all flagship programmes in the district.

Departments including PHED (Rural) and PHED (Urban), DRDA, PWD (R&B), horticulture, education, agriculture, social welfare, food and civil supplies, lead bank, tribal affairs and water resources highlighted their latest activities, achievements of targets of both physical and financial, coverage and performance of centrally sponsored schemes in the district.