DIMAPUR: Nagaland’s animal husbandry and veterinary services directorate, on Tuesday (June 20), said some animals in the state have been infected by lumpy skin disease (LSD).

The directorate confirmed the occurrence of the disease following receipt of a report from College of Veterinary Science in Guwahati, Assam that the nasal swabs and skin tissue samples of affected animals sent by Nagaland through PCR test tested positive.

In an advisory to the public, dairy farmers and cattle rearers, the directorate asked them to follow strict bio-security measures so as to prevent further ingress and spread of the disease in Nagaland.

Further, it also urged all livestock farmers in the state to be vigilant about the occurrence of the disease on animals and report the matter to the nearest veterinary centre.

The directorate asked all veterinary doctors posted in the check posts, dairy farms and veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to be on guard and meticulously examine all suspected cases. It said samples from suspected cases should be sent to ELISA laboratory in Kohima, Nagaland for further testing.

It also asked them to treat the positive cases promptly by following the indicative management and treatment protocols of LSD issued by the government of India.

The directorate informed that the LSD is caused by the Capripox virus, also known as the “Neethling” virus, leading to devastating economic losses via increased mortality, reduced productivity, control cost, loss in trade, decreased market value and food security.

It affects cattle and buffaloes and is a threat to wildlife populations like deer, bison and mithun.

The disease causes high fever, reduced milk yield, skin nodules, loss of appetite, nasal and eye discharges, and formation of nodules on the body transmitted by flies, ticks, and mosquitoes, it added.