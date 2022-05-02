Dimapur: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Monday asserted that joining the party by the 21 Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLAs will not undermine its continued alliance with the BJP in any way. The 21 NPF MLAs, led by former chief minister TR Zeliang, joined the NDPP on April 29.

The NDPP with its pre-poll alliance partner BJP, along with two Independents, formed the People’s Democratic Alliance government in the state after the 2018 Assembly election. However, after the Opposition NPF joined the government last year, the alliance was named United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The NDPP’s assertion comes amid speculation that the joining of the NPF MLAs may seriously affect its ties with the BJP.

The party also sought to put on record its commitment to continue and uphold the spirit of the alliance with its alliance partner BJP and adhere to their collective commitments as they did in the recent election to the Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

“We remain unwavering in our pre-poll commitments and alliance with the BJP,” the NDPP said in a release.

Assuring the people that the recent development does not in any way undermine its continued alliance with the BJP, the NDPP said it will in fact strengthen the alliance by providing more stability to the government.

“We also continue to remain steadfast in our role as facilitators to the Indo-Naga talks and with the recent positive development; we believe that our role has been further strengthened,” the party said.

Welcoming the 21 legislators, the NDPP said their joining the party and supporting chief minister Neiphiu Rio will further enhance the stability of the government and also facilitate the growth and development of the state.

The NDPP also said the added increase in the number of legislators in the party as well as the increase in the party rank and file will re-strengthen the leaderships of the chief minister and party president Chingwang Konyak.