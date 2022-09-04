KOHIMA: The demand for a separate state in eastern Nagaland has started to gain momentum.

With the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) intensifying its activities demanding a separate state, as many as 20 MLAs in Nagaland have, reportedly, vowed to not contest elections until the demand is met.

The Eastern Nagaland region comprises six districts: Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator.

These six districts in Nagaland are inhabited by seven tribes – Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung.

The ENPO, in a recently held meeting with politicians, tribal bodies and other organisations from eastern Nagaland, resolved not to take part in any election until their demand for a separate state of “Frontier Nagaland” was met.

Also read: Nagaland: 200 kg ganja seized, 3 held in Kohima

“The 20 MLAs from the region cannot go against the will of the people. The statehood agitation is a people’s movement and we are all with them,” CL John, secretary of Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union and NPF MLA told news agency PTI.

The ENPO has submitted representations and memoranda to the Centre on several occasions since the commencement of the movement in 2010, the NPF legislator said.

Elections to the 60-member Nagaland Legislative Assembly is likely to be held during February-March next year.