Dimapur: Police seized 200 kgs of ganja from a vehicle in Kohima and arrested three persons on Thursday night, Kohima SP (crime) said in a release on Friday.

The release said personnel of the narcotic cell police station mobile unit, during frisking and checking of suspected vehicles, intercepted a Dimapur-bound vehicle (HR51AU-5006) on NH-2 near Viswema Y-Junction of Kohima-Pfutsero-Imphal road at around 9 pm.

On a thorough search of the vehicle, which was coming from Imphal, 200 kgs of ganja wrapped in polythene were recovered.

Three occupants of the vehicle Amon Raingam (52) of Phalee village under Somdal police station, Ng. Masotmi (42) of Phadang village under Somdal police station and Holichan Shinglai (53) of Kasom Khullen village under Kasom Khullen police station, all from Ukhrul district of Manipur, were arrested, police said.

The vehicle has also been seized and a case registered under the NDPS Act.