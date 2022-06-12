Kohima: Nagaland reported a new COVID-19 case for the second consecutive day taking on Saturday the tally to 35,500, said health department officials.

Two active cases in the state have mild symptoms while a third one is asymptomatic, the official said.

The number of recovered patients in the state is 33,247 and the recovery rate is 93.65 per cent, he said.

The toll in the state due to the pandemic is 761. Altogether 1,489 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,74,145 samples for the infection, he said.

Over 18,23,229 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday, the official added.