DIMAPUR: Former Nagaland state chaplain Rev Yankey Patton passed away at his private residence at Diphupar in Dimapur on Friday evening. He was 98.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio and deputy chief minister Y Patton expressed deep sorrow and pain at Rev Patton’s death.

Condoling his death, Rio described him as one of the most well-known and respected pastors in Nagaland. Rev Patton became the first State Chaplain in 1989 and continued to serve the state and its people in that capacity for around 14 years till 2003.

Rio said Rev Patton during his earlier days as a State Chaplain, no government’s facilities were given to him, not even a vehicle for his movement.

“So, holding his humble umbrella, and walking on foot, he used to visit the legislators at their respective homes. Such was the degree of his sense of duty and humility,” the CM said.

Rio said in his death, the state has lost a stalwart in the field of church and public service and the void created by his death will be difficult to fill

Deputy CM Patton said he was grieved by the news of the death of Rev Patton and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“He led a life committed to serving the Lord and his spiritual leadership to the people of the state and legislators will continue to guide us. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.