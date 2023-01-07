Dimapur: Former Nagaland speaker and sitting MLA Dr Imtiwapang Aier breathed his last in Dimapur on Saturday morning following a brief illness.

He was 50 and leaves behind his parents, wife, four daughters and a son.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, United Democratic Alliance chairman TR Zeliang, MLA Imkong L Imchen and other leaders paid their homage to the mortal remains of Aier at his brother’s residence at Singna Angami here where a prayer service was held. His mortal remains were taken to his residence in Kohima in the afternoon.

A state funeral will be accorded to Aier at The Heritage in Kohima at 1 pm on Sunday. His body will be taken to his native village Sungratsu in Mokokchung district on January 9 for the final rites.

The two-time MLA from Impur assembly constituency in Mokokchung district, Aier served as the Nagaland assembly speaker and adviser to geology and mining department.

A PhD in geology, Aier was first elected to the Nagaland assembly in 2013 from Impur constituency on a Congress ticket. He was re-elected from the same constituency in 2018 and represented the seat till his death.

Nagaland governor Jagdish Mukhi, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) expressed grief and shock at Aier’s death.

Describing him as an able and dynamic leader who committed himself to the welfare and uplift of the people, Mukhi said Aier’s demise is an irreparable loss for the people of the state.

In a condolence message, NDPP president Chingwang Konyak described Aier as a young and efficient young leader who dedicated himself for the welfare of his constituency in particular and Nagaland in general.

His sincerity and devotion led him to hold many key positions in Nagaland assembly and outside, Konyak said.

Nagaland Congress president K Therie said as a dynamic leader, Aier had much to contribute to the Naga society through his able leadership.