Guwahati: Five shooters from Nagaland have been selected to participate in the 66th National Shooting Championship Competition (NSCC) 2023.

The competition will be held in Small Bore Rifle & Pistol events at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi and MP Shooting Ranges in Bhopal from November 15 to December 9, 2023.

The selection of the shooters was made in accordance with the rules and regulations of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Match Book 2023 (amended), as informed by the Nagaland Rifle Association on Saturday.

The selected shooters are authorized to carry their respective weapons and pellets, accompanied by valid Arms Licenses and weapon carry letters issued by NRAI.

Additionally, they are permitted to travel with their equipment from Kohima, Dimapur, or Mokokchung to New Delhi and Bhopal, and vice versa, using air, train, or road transportation, as specified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The shooters representing Nagaland at the 66th NSCC are Yimyakumla, Lanu Rongsenkaba Jamir, Kimatsung Jamir, Neizo Belho and Imnanungsang Tzudir.