DIMAPUR: The Election Commission of India held a virtual meeting with the nodal officers of Nagaland election expenditure monitoring team for preliminary review of the preparedness of various law enforcement agencies for election expenditure monitoring for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Deputy election commissioner Ajay Bhadoo chaired the virtual meeting held on Monday, an official release said on Tuesday.

The main function of the election expenditure monitoring team is to curb the use of money power in elections through constant vigil and internal assessments and proactive actions through the deployment of enforcement agencies, the release said.

In the meeting, it was decided that the income tax department will set up a control room at Dimapur, a camp office at Kohima and election expenditure monitoring teams in all 16 districts of Nagaland.

The virtual meeting was attended by Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar, additional CEO Ruokuovituo Khezhie, joint CEOs Awa Lorin and Sharon Longchari along with nodal officers from police, state income tax department, state taxes department, state excise department, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, directorate of revenue intelligence (Dimapur regional unit), directorate of revenue intelligence, Central Goods and Service Tax, state level bankers committee, CISF (Dimapur airport), Airport Authority of India (Dimapur airport), postal and railways departments and the Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile, a joint coordination meeting between Dimapur district administration and police and neighbouring Karbi Anglong district administration and police was held at Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner’s office in view of the ensuing assembly elections in Nagaland.

The Dimapur police highlighted the security arrangement for the upcoming assembly polls at the meeting and requested the Karbi Anglong police for security assistance as and when required.

The Karbi Anglong police assured all possible help to the Nagaland police during the elections.

Drawing attention to the liquor prohibition in Nagaland, the Dimapur district administration requested for assistance from Karbi Anglong district in checking smuggling of liquor into Dimapur district.