DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government on Monday said all the existing restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as issued in the earlier orders, including those on social, religious, political, sports, academic, cultural and entertainment gatherings will continue with immediate effect till February 15.

In an order, chief secretary J Alama said the offline or physical classes for students of Classes I to VIII will be allowed from February 15 subject to parental consent of the student concerned and fulfillment of the conditions and SOPs to be issued by the state home department.

The order said the board examinations for Class X and Class XII conducted offline by the Nagaland Board of School Education will be allowed as per the examination schedule to be decided by it in March.

Suitable arrangements should also be made for the students who are unable to appear for the examinations on account of being tested positive for Covid-19, or who are symptomatic.

Any person or group of persons acting in violation of the directions as well as all the other existing orders, SOPs, guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-l9 will be liable to be prosecuted, the order said.

Meanwhile, the state reported 63 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, 97 recoveries and one death on Monday.