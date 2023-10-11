KOHIMA: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has urged the election commission of India (ECI) to reconsider December 03, a Sunday, as the date of counting of votes for the by-polls to the Tapi constituency in Nagaland.

This appeal to the ECI by the NPF came just a day after the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram made a similar appeal to the election commission, urging it to reconsider December 03, a Sunday, as the date of counting of votes for assembly elections in the state.

It may be mentioned here that both the Northeast states of Mizoram and Nagaland are Christian-dominated and consider Sunday as a ‘solemn day’.

Notably, Tapi seat in Mon district of Nagaland will go to by-polls on November 07 along with the assembly elections in Mizoram.

Also read: Nagaland: JD-U aims to contest by-election for Tapi Assembly seat

In a letter to the election commission, NPF secretary general Ahcumbemo Kikon said that 90 per cent of people in Nagaland are Christians.

“Sunday is observed as a very solemn Day of Worship for the entire Christians and Nagaland is no exception (sic),” he said.