The Centre is serious about resolving the vexed Naga political issue.

This was claimed by former Nagaland Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye.

Kenye stated that although the Centre is keen to resolve the matter at the earliest, problems have risen as groups with different agendas are making different demands.

“Centre is keen on resolving the matter at the earliest. But we the Naga people are partly at fault as we have different groups who have different demands,” Kenye said.

The NPF leader claimed that as a Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, he pushed for an early solution to the Naga political issue and permanent peace in the state and Northeast.

“It would have been appropriate if we could settle the different issues among ourselves first and then put before the Centre a single and concrete proposal/document encompassing all our aspirations,” KG Kenye said.