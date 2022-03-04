Dimapur: The Assam Rifles held a passing out parade of 1930 new male recruits at Assam Rifles Centre and School (ARTC and S) at Shokhuvi in Dimapur on Friday.

Completing 44 weeks of grueling training in the battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specialisation in counter-insurgency operations, the new recruits marched in perfect rhythm and synchronization at the special attestation parade.

The passing out parade was reviewed by the director-general of Assam Rifles Lt Gen P C Nair in the presence of commandant, ARTC and S, Brig S K Sheoran, other senior officers of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles, 281 parents and local civil society leaders.

Addressing the recruits, Lt Gen Nair highlighted the rich history of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force of the country and its diversified role.

He called upon the new recruits to inculcate all the aspects of learning during their training period and work towards becoming good soldiers of the battalions that they would join shortly.

He urged them to uphold the traditions and values of the Assam Rifles during their entire service.

Congratulating the new recruits, the Gen said they had made their parents proud.

The newly passed out Riflemen (male soldiers) will now join their respective units in all frontline duties.