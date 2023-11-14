DIMAPUR: “Article 371-A of the Constitution should be protected.”

This was stated by Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang on Tuesday (November 14).

Nagaland deputy CM TR Zeliang made this statement while speaking at a function held to celebrate the Ahuna festival of the Sumi Naga community in Zunheboto district.

However, the Nagaland deputy chief minister said that protection of Article 371-A of the Constitution should not affect the developmental actitities.

“Article 371-A of the Constitution should be protected. But those same rights given to us by the Constitution should not hamper the developmental activities,” the Nagaland deputy CM stressed.

‘Festivals of Nagas have unique features’

Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang said the festivals of the Nagas have unique features and ability to unite every section of the community without distinction.

Gracing the Ahuna festival celebration of the Sumi Naga community as the chief guest in Zunheboto district on Tuesday, Zeliang said different Naga tribes have their own festivals which are observed in different months of the year with their own story and significance.

He stressed that the rich traditions and practices should be preserved and continued to be celebrated and handed down to the younger generations.

Zeliang said Zunheboto, known as the land of warriors, has been the cradle of many great personalities in various fields who have significantly contributed to the growth of Nagaland.

He added that Zunheboto district being strategically located, bordering seven districts of Nagaland, could be the centre of growth and cater to the needs of the neighbouring districts.

Zeliang, who is also the minister in charge of the state national highways department, said his primary aim is to resolve the land compensation issue, which has been a major stumbling block for successful implementation of projects.

He added that along with the officials of works and housing department, he has been fervently taking up the matter of land compensation.

During the review meeting with union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in Guwahati on October 30, Nagaland deputy CM TR Zeliang said, he informed that the Centre was ready to construct national highways in the state provided that land is available.

“Due to fund constraints, it will be difficult for the state government to construct quality roads on its own,” Zeliang said.

The Nagaland deputy CM requested the tribal bodies to take a strong and binding resolution along with the village councils on the matter.

As Zunheboto celebrates 50 years as a district, Zeliang called on the people to reflect and get better in the years ahead.

He added that with collective and sincere effort, Nagaland can be at par with the rest of the states in the country.