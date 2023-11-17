Dimapur: With artificial intelligence (AI) being a serious concern across the spectrum, it also has enormous ramifications for the media in one way or the other, said the editor of an English news daily of Nagaland and author Monalisa Changkija.

Addressing the National Press Day programme, organised by the Kohima Press Club, in Kohima on Thursday, Changkija called the theme of 2023 National Press Day – media in the era of artificial intelligence – “indeed very appropriate”.

According to her, there is much more to learn about AI to conclude it as a friend or foe. “Depending on our motives, agenda and moral compass, it could be either,” she said.

While saying that she cannot authoritatively say much on the evolving science and technology of AI, the editor of Nagaland Page highlighted some ethical concerns that have been raised globally regarding it which include data privacy, algorithm bias and potential misuse.

Changkija sought to point out that AI is said to lack creativity and empathy limiting its ability to understand emotions or produce original ideas, which is a serious concern for the media.

Saying that the media’s work is meant to be based on creativity, empathy and originality, she said AI is predicted to grow increasingly pervasive as technology develops, revolutionising sectors including healthcare, banking and transportation.

However, she expressed concern about whether the media will grow or perish with AI.

She said the media is supposed to be leaders of thoughts, opinions and decision-making, not followers.

“With the emerging AI, how would we rate ourselves in this responsibility of ours on a scale of 1 to 10? Are we going to continue regurgitating press releases and speeches by all and sundry in our papers or are we going to dissect and analyse them to enable our readers to make sense of what actually they are saying or not saying,” she asked.

Changkija further asked whether the media is going to continue to play the role of the public relations wings of governments, other power centres, the corporate and showbiz or as an independent and thinking media.

Stating that the hand that rocks technology will roll the world”, she felt the AI will indubitably be in the hands of power, money and muscle.

“How and where do the media see our place in this scenario,” she asked.

Changkija suggested acquiring more knowledge about AI because it is also the job of the media to study ethical issues involved in the use of technology that sidesteps human beings and re-engineers and reshapes human society and thought processes.