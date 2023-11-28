DIMAPUR: The University of Melbourne, in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences Guwahati, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Stella Maris College and Tetso College Chumoukedima in Nagaland, organised an international conference “Leading Together Dialogues 2023”, focusing on indigenous knowledge and its sustainability.

Hosted by Tetso College at its premises on Tuesday (November 28), the conference also aimed at facilitating a meaningful discourse on critical issues and key concerns of indigenous communities, inculcation of appreciation for indigenous and tribal art, textiles and crafts, development of leadership and problem-solving skills to create young leaders and celebration of indigenous and tribal heritage and culture.

Speaking at the conference as special guest, Abu Metha, adviser to Nagaland chief minister and chairman of Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, highlighted the global recognition of indigenous knowledge and traditional practices, emphasising that science is now studying various aspects of the way tribal communities carry out agricultural cultivation and respond to natural calamities.

Metha stressed the importance of sharing this knowledge with the world through research and analysis.

Delving into Naga culture, Metha underscored the strength of the close-knit Naga society, the social bonding and the tradition of sharing in times of happiness and sorrow.

He acknowledged the challenges of preserving culture in a progressive and modern world, urging the community to strike a balance between adaptation and preservation.

Metha expressed confidence in the energy, ambition and capability of the Naga youths.

He urged them to strive for excellence through unity and hard work.

He also emphasised the significance of working collectively to bring about real peace and address societal challenges.

Prof Kate McNeil, associate dean of education and students, University of Melbourne, highlighted the role of education in acknowledging the short and long-term benefits of indigenous knowledge.

McNeil exhorted the people of Nagaland to have an outward perspective, not only within India but globally, fostering collaborations, sharing knowledge and building partnerships.

She said even a small amount of economic activity among the indigenous community could create huge opportunities.