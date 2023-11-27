Dimapur: The Nagaland rebel group, the NSCN (IM) has asked all non-locals engaging in different kinds of trades in Dimapur town to desist from using the names of locals in their respective trade licenses.

In a release on Monday, the union territory (UT) of the NSCN said this has been necessitated due to the number of complaints received from the public and a number of cases reported to it that certain illegal activities such as adulteration, price manipulation, duplication of goods and immoral activities in hotels and lodges are all being carried out using the name of locals while the actual business is run by non-locals to earn extra profit.

This in turn is victimising the locals and public, the release issued by UT secretary O Tuccu said.

The release said while the office of the UT will support all legal businesses, using the names of locals to run their illegal businesses will not be tolerated henceforth.

It also asked all the owners of the nightclubs and restaurants to close before 10.30 pm as a number of girls are being caught at unusual times in an inebriated state while indulging in immoral activities with married men and non-local businessmen for money and alcohol.

“While we, as a Naga society, strongly advocate the dignity and honour of women in our society, but young girls seen selling their pride for some few cash and alcohol is very disheartening,” the release said.

It further said many young girls and boys were also caught using illegal drugs such as spasmo proxyvon tablets, sunflower, alprazolam, codeine cough syrup, etc.

The UT of the NSCN said proper and stringent action would be taken against the defaulters.