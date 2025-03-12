Dimapur: A total of 43 students from Nagaland University cleared the UGC-NET 2024, announced on February 22, to pursue careers in higher education, including teaching and research programs.

PRO, Nagaland University, Peter Ki, in a release, on Wednesday said the 43 students excelled in junior research fellowship programme, NET (assistant professor) and NET (admission to PhD).

Vice-chancellor of the varsity, Prof JK Patnaik, while congratulating the students, said their success highlighted their academic excellence and also reflected the overall academic rigour and research potential of the university.

“It underscores the university’s commitment to fostering an environment that supports higher learning and research, preparing the students for careers in academia, research, and teaching,” Patnaik said.

Of the 43 students from 12 different departments, two students qualified for the JRF.

This fellowship provides the recipients with the opportunity to pursue full-time research in their chosen fields, making it an ideal pathway for those aiming to undertake doctoral studies and contribute to academic knowledge.

In addition, 29 students qualified for the NET for assistant professor, making them eligible to take up teaching roles at higher education institutions. The remaining 12 students qualified for NET in the category of admission to PhD programmes, allowing them to engage in deeper academic research and further their expertise in specific subjects.