Dimapur: Temjenrenla Kechu, state mission director, PMAY-U, on Tuesday said nearly 30,000 dwelling units have been covered across Nagaland under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U), with a completion rate of about 96 percent, which is one of the highest completion rates in the North East.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2nd PM Awas Mela–Shehri under the Angikaar 2025 campaign at Chümoukedima Town Council hall, Kechu outlined the achievements under PMAY-U and new strategies under PMAY-U 2.0.

She said PMAY-U has achieved significant progress in Nagaland, marking nine years of implementation since its launch in 2016.

Kechu said the beneficiaries under the first phase of the scheme have been provided with a subsidy amount of Rs 1.5 lakh, released in three instalments.

She stated that the Angikaar campaign is a nationwide outreach program under PMAY-U 2.0 to accelerate the scheme’s implementation.

She added that the campaign aims to raise public awareness about PMAY-U 2.0, expedite the completion of sanctioned houses through activities like door-to-door drives, camps, and loan melas.

In his address, municipal affairs & urban development adviser Zhaleo Rio said the PMAY-U 2.0 is a continuation of the PMAY-U scheme, with the goal of providing financial assistance to urban poor and middle-class families to help them build or buy affordable houses.

Stating that the scheme will be implemented over five years, he informed that under PMAY-U 2.0, the financial assistance for beneficiaries has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh, to be paid in three installments. Out of this, 90 percent is funded by the Central Government and 10 percent by the state government, he added.