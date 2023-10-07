Dimapur: Mokokchung in Nagaland on Saturday celebrated the Youth Voters Festival 2023, emphasising the pivotal role of youth as agents of change in society.

Speaking at the event held in Mokokchung town hall, Thsuvisie Phoji, deputy commissioner and district election officer underscored the importance of the youth in preventing and addressing corruption as well as in fostering peaceful coexistence within society.

Phoji highlighted that the responsibility for social reforms and the betterment of society lies in the hands of the youth. “In a democratic country like India, progress and change cannot be realised without active participation and contribution of the youth,” he said.

Noting the ability of young people to learn and adapt to their surroundings, he said they are eager to learn and achieve their goals.

Phoji exhorted the young participants to make wise choices, particularly when exercising their right to vote, as their actions and participation will shape the future of the nation.

The event featured a voter awareness presentation by Mokokchung assistant election officer Renben Mozhui and a presentation on the importance of Mission Shakti, a comprehensive scheme launched by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, aimed at ensuring the safety and empowerment of women across the country, by district mission coordinator Moamenla.

A demonstration of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail was conducted by the district-level master trainers, followed by a signature campaign by the participants.