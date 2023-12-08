Nagaland Tourism Minister gifts organic pumpkin to Deepika Padukone’s parents.

Guwahati: The Tourism and Higher Education Minister of Nagaland Temjen Imna Along is one of the hot favorite politicians for his witty posts across different topics.

The minister recently shared a picture of a gift he sent for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone when he met her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone.

Imna Along met with badminton legend Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala Padukone.

The minister gifted a locally sourced organic pumpkin and humorously connected the gesture to Deepika’s role as Mastani in the film ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ and wanted her to connect with the organic vegetables of Nagaland.

The minister took to X and shared a picture and wrote, “Deepika Padukone ke liye organic taufa (an organic gift for Deepika Padukone) Just handed over an organic delight to Deepika’s parents — kyuki kahin na kahin Mastani bhi maan jati Nagaland ki shaandar sabiziyon ki khasiyat ko (Just handed over an organic delight to Deepika’s parents because Mastani would also agree to Nagaland’s wonderful vegetables).”