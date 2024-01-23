Guwahati: There have been several oppositions regarding the Central government’s decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) in the border areas.

Amid this Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton has said that his government will discuss with other northeastern states sharing a border with Myanmar regarding the Centre’s decision to fence the international border with the neighbouring country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Centre has decided to fence the entire India-Myanmar border to stop the free movement of people.

When asked about the Nagaland government’s stand and the state cabinet’s meeting with Assam Chief Minister and Convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Dimapur recently, he said that the Nagaland government will be meeting other northeastern states sharing the Indo-Myanmar border and then will approach the Centre.

“We will be discussing the matter (fencing the border) with other northeastern states and approach the Centre on the Union government’s decision to seal the Indo-Myanmar border,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma said that the state government will try to convey its views and opinions on how to manage the border and free movement regime.