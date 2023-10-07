Dimapur: Twelve students, including seven girls, from the villages of Kigwema, Kezo and Chakabama villages under Kohima district met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday and presented her a painting, depicting the rich and colorful Naga culture.

The students, accompanied by their two teachers, were on a 14-day national integration tour organised by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army. The tour was flagged off by General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, Lt. Gen HS Sahi at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur on September 27, a defence release said.

Welcoming the students, the President emphasised the importance of education. She said they must work hard to achieve their dreams and contribute towards betterment of the society and our great nation. Murmu also felicitated the students.

During the tour programme, the students visited Bareilly, Ranikhet, Nainital, Dehradun and Mussoorie, before reaching New Delhi by the most advanced and fastest train in the country, the Vande Bharat Express, from Dehradun.

As part of the tour, the students visited the prestigious Indian Military Academy and Rashtriya Indian Military College at Dehradun. They also witnessed training and passing out parade of the soldiers of Kumaon and Naga Regiment at Ranikhet.

They witnessed the kaleidoscopic views of several other places of interest in the country and were inspired by the rich and cultural diversity of the state of Uttrakhand and the National Capital Region, the release said. The team will return to Nagaland on October 10.