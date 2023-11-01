Guwahati: Known for his wit and humour in the social media circuit, Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along, recently shared a note that he received from the flight attended after he travelled on an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Kolkata.

Taking to X, the minister shared that the flight attendant wrote, “Dear Sir, it was nice having you on flight 6E (513) DEL-CCU. You were looking so cute like you always does. I should have given you my phone number but we have the same “surname” so we are basically “Brothers and Sisters”. “Thank you for flying with IndiGo,” it said in the end.

“Aasaan bhasha mein, mujhe number nahi diya,” Along wrote in Hindi while sharing the note from the flight attendant.

One of the users in the thread asked Along, “Sir, did you take an oath in school that all Indians are my brothers and sisters?”

To which Along responded, “I did take such an oath but I couldn’t imagine it would result to this.”

The post which was shared on Tuesday has already garnered around 6,00,000 views