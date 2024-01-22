Guwahati: In a bid to make the town ready for the upcoming Republic Day, the district administration of Longteng town has issued a notification to engage in mass social work on Wednesday (January 24).

The District Administration Longleng in a notification informed all the concerned of Longleng town that a mass social work would be held on January 24, 2023 (Wednesday) from 6:00 am to 9:00 am.

Therefore all the Heads of Offices, Business establishments, and citizens of Longleng town have been informed to actively participate in this social work without fail.

Furthermore, the business establishments are directed to whitewash their shops and keep them closed till the completion of mass social work.

Therefore, all the citizens of Longleng Town have been directed to engage in mass social work by cleaning their residences, surroundings, drainages, and roads within their respective wards and colonies.

Residents have also been asked to collect the waste and garbage near the roadside for disposal by the truck.

Moreover, all departments, NGOs, wards, educational institutions, civil society organizations and business establishments have been requested to actively participate in the mass social work.