Dimapur: Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar Ramnikant lifted the ban imposed on the slaughter of pigs, import and export of live pigs/piglets and transportation of pigs and pork in the infected zones and surveillance zones at Sechü/Zubza with immediate effect

In a notification on Monday, the DC said the order is being issued in view of the lapse of two months and has followed the protocol of the National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever (ASF) laid down by the government of India and with no further report of new outbreak.

The order further informed that the public should strictly follow hygienic and bio-security measures and remain vigilant and report to the authority concerned in case of any unusual sickness or death.