Guwahati: DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Sohra Circuit Development, which seeks to transform Sohra in Meghalaya into a multi-day experiential tourism destination rooted in sustainability and community-based livelihoods.

The project is being financed under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme and has launched multiple DoNER projects worth Rs 233 crore in Meghalaya.

The event, attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, senior officials, and tourism stakeholders, marks a major push toward sustainable tourism and connectivity-driven development in the state.

Calling Meghalaya “a heaven on earth, the abode of clouds and cascading waterfalls,” Scindia reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to promoting responsible, inclusive, and heritage-based tourism across the Northeast.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast has transformed from a ‘landlocked’ region into a ‘land-linked powerhouse’,” Scindia said, highlighting that more than Rs 6.2 lakh crore has been invested in the region through the 10% Gross Budgetary Support policy.

The Minister noted that Meghalaya has recorded 12–16% post-COVID growth, driven by strategic investments in infrastructure, air connectivity, and tourism.

He cited landmark projects such as the 166.8-km Shillong–Silchar Greenfield Expressway (Rs 22,864 crore) and the expansion of Umroi Airport, both expected to significantly improve regional access.

Sohra Circuit: A Game-Changer for Meghalaya Tourism

The Integrated Sohra Circuit, developed jointly by the Ministry of DoNER and the Government of Meghalaya, is one of the region’s most ambitious tourism initiatives.

Key components include the Sohra Experience Centre at Kutmadan (Rs 115 crore), designed as a cultural hub featuring amphitheatres, rain experience parks, art galleries, and craft pavilions. Supporting projects such as the Nohkalikai Falls precinct ( Rs 26 crore), Mawsmai Eco Park (Rs 29 crore), and Wahkaliar Canyon, with adventure tourism facilities such as hot-air balloon rides, are expected to increase tourist spending sixfold and generate over 4,600 jobs.

Boost to Connectivity and Rural Infrastructure

Scindia also inaugurated major infrastructure projects, including: Pynursla–Latangriwan–Mawlynnong Road (Rs 29.97 crore) — to provide all-weather access to Asia’s cleanest village and enhance cross-border tourism.

Mawshynrut–Hahim (Athiabari) Road (Rs 99.76 crore) — to boost agricultural connectivity in western Meghalaya.

Bridge over the Umngot River (Rs 21.86 crore) — linking East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills for improved movement of people and goods.

The Minister added that the Umroi Airport runway extension and the upcoming Shillong Western Bypass will reduce travel time between Guwahati and Sohra to about four hours, further integrating the region’s tourism and trade networks.

“The Sohra Circuit ensures that the first smile a tourist sees in Meghalaya becomes the first income earned by a local family,” Scindia remarked, noting that skill development programmes in partnership with the Meghalaya Skills Development Society and IHM Shillong are already training youth in hospitality and eco-tourism management.

Heritage, Enterprise, and Sustainability

Scindia said the initiatives reflect the government’s resolve to build “futures, not just infrastructure,” adding,

“Meghalaya stands today at the confluence of heritage and hope. These projects preserve nature and culture while empowering local communities.”

Earlier, the Minister undertook a two-hour trek to Rangthylliang, home to the world’s longest living root bridge (over 50 metres), where he interacted with community members preserving traditional Jingkieng Jri techniques.

He also visited the Mushroom Development Centre in Upper Shillong, commending its role in empowering farmers and promoting eco-conscious rural enterprise.

The event was attended by Meghalaya Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira, Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai, MLAs Gavin Mylliemngap and Balajied Synrem, and MDCs Titos Chyne and Barikor Synrem.