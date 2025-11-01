Written by: Lamkholal Doungel

‘Kut’ means festival, and ‘Chavang’ literally means the autumn season. Thus, Chavang Kut signifies the Festival of Autumn—a time of thanksgiving, abundance, and togetherness. Among the Chin–Kuki–Mizo ethnic groups, “Kut” serves as the common term for traditional festivals such as Mim Kut, Chapchar Kut, Phol Kut, and Chavang Kut. Yet in Assam, it is Chavang Kut that holds a special place, celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm by the Kukis across towns and villages. In Mizoram, Chapchar Kut is the major festival observed in March after clearing the Jhum fields, while the Kukis of Nagaland chiefly celebrate Mim Kut in January after harvesting maize. These Kut festivals transcend geographical boundaries—they are celebrated by the Chin–Kuki–Mizo peoples across Northeast India, Myanmar’s Chin State, and even parts of Bangladesh—testifying to a shared ancestry, culture, and identity.

The Kukis recognize four distinct seasons—Khal (dry), Chuh (rainy), Chavang (autumn), and Phalbi (winter). The festival celebrated in Chavang naturally came to be called Chavang Kut—the autumn or harvest festival marking the end of a year’s hard labour in the fields and the beginning of a season of rest, joy, and gratitude. For the Kukis, Jhuming—the age-old practice of shifting cultivation—is far more than a means of livelihood. It is the foundation of their economy, society, and belief system. Their folk songs, oral traditions, and dances spring from this agricultural way of life. The Kut festivals, particularly Chavang Kut, celebrate the harmony between human effort and nature’s bounty.

Traditionally, the celebration began with the beating of the dahpi (large gong) from the chief’s house, its sound resonating through the village to announce the beginning of the festival. This was followed by morning offerings to the deity of harvest, after which the day unfolded with folk songs, sports, dances, and a grand community feast. Every household contributed food and drink as the whole village gathered in the open courtyard or community ground. Social hierarchies faded, and the spirit of unity prevailed. It was not merely a festivity but a sacred thanksgiving to the Creator for the gift of life and harvest.

In earlier times, the festivities often lasted two or even three days. Preparation began weeks in advance—brewing rice wine, preparing meat, gathering firewood, and collecting the year’s produce. The old and the young, men and women alike, joined in the celebration filled with traditional sports and lively performances. Young men competed in high jumps over buffaloes, climbing slippery bamboo poles, javelin throws, and suhtum throws—the hurling of a six-foot pestle used for pounding rice. Young women displayed their grace and skill in chansepkitet (winnowing contest), kang kikap, and mui-heh kitet, which reflected their artistry and agility. Autumn was regarded as the most beautiful season—when, as the Kukis say, “even the ugly looks beautiful.” It was also a time for the young to court and find their life partners, adding social and emotional depth to the celebration.

Historically, Kut served as a common bond uniting all Kuki tribes—an affirmation of their shared origin and destiny. Sadly, over time, divisions and differences have eroded this spirit of unity, even though nearly ninety percent of their customs, dialects, and traditions remain identical. In modern times, Chavang Kut has evolved from a village-centered celebration into a grand district- or state-level event. In Manipur, where the Thadou-Kuki speaking group is most populous, it once symbolized harmony across ethnic and religious lines, but the tragic events of May 3, 2023, have displaced the celebration from the valley to the hills, leaving Imphal bereft of the joyous Kut that once united its people.

In Assam, the Kuki tribes of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao celebrate Chavang Kut on the 1st of November each year. The day is a district holiday in Dima Hasao and a restricted holiday in the state. Ironically, it is not a district holiday in Karbi Anglong, though it too is governed by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule—meant to protect and promote the indigenous tribals’ culture, customs, and festivals. The Kuki Chavang Kut in Assam’s hill districts is among the earliest indigenous tribal festivals revived from its traditional slumber into its present-day form of celebration.

Yet, the flame of Chavang Kut continues to burn brightly in the hills, towns, and among the Kuki diaspora. In villages, the celebration remains close to its roots—simple, communal, and spiritually rich—while in urban settings, modernity has added new layers: pop concerts, beauty pageants, and cultural shows. Sometimes these new forms risk overshadowing the spiritual essence that once defined the festival. As the Kukis stand at the crossroads of tradition and modernity, it becomes ever more important to preserve the soul of Chavang Kut. Beyond lights, music, and glamour lies its true meaning—gratitude to God, unity among people, and reflection upon one’s roots.

Chavang Kut is not merely a festival—it is a reaffirmation of identity, a reminder of shared history, and a call for unity amidst diversity. In times of trial, it can once again be a symbol of resilience, courage, and hope for the Kuki people. May the celebration of Chavang Kut continue to inspire generations to cherish the values of hard work, thanksgiving, and harmony—values that sustained our ancestors and can still bind our people together today.

Lamkholal Doungel is Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science, DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh.



