Dimapur: The three-day Central Agricultural University (CAU) Regional Agri Fair 2023-24 at State Agri Expo, 4th Mile, Chumoukedima, concluded on Thursday with a commitment to transform the agricultural landscape of the North East region.

Gracing the closing function as the chief guest, CAU Imphal chancellor Prof. Pradeep Kumar Joshi said over the past three days, the fair witnessed a convergence of ideas and a celebration of innovation.

He said this agricultural fest, with a footfall of 10,000 farmers, has served as a vibrant platform for scientists, innovative and progressive farmers, various development departments, educational and research institutes, input dealers and agripreneurs together.

They have engaged in meaningful discussions, shared experiences and forged collaborations that have the potential to shape the future of agriculture in the region, he added.

“The collective efforts of the scientists and researchers who have shared their knowledge, the innovative and progressive farmers who have showcased their practices, the development departments and institutes that have supported this initiative, the input dealers who have provided valuable resources and the agripreneurs who have brought forth visionary ideas made this conclave a resounding success,” Joshi said.

He underlined that this regional agricultural fair was more than just an event as it was a celebration of the agri revolution that was underway in the North East.

Joshi said the discussions held, collaborations formed and innovations showcased during these three days have laid the groundwork for a sustainable and prosperous future for agriculture in the region.

CAU Imphal vice-chancellor Dr Anupam Mishra, in his address, said the objective of the fair was to bring farmers, experts and agripreneurs together under one platform and push the bio-economy in the region.

He added that the sessions included greater interest in the application of modern technology, discussed ways and means of using waste into useful stuff as well as marketing aspects. Another objective was to attract agri graduates to agri-preneurship, Mishra said.

The highlights of the fair were the interaction between farmers and experts and agri undergraduate students.

During the input distribution programme after the fair, it was informed that all the farmers of the seven NE states have been divided into 27 groups, out of which 20 groups will be benefited from agricultural and horticultural technological inputs while seven groups will be benefited from animal and Husbandry inputs.

The 27 groups of farmers included 800-900 farmers and 27 categories of inputs will be distributed to all the farmers.