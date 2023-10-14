Dimapur: Army Chief General Manoj Pande presented the prestigious ‘President’s Colours’ to the Third Battalion of the Naga Regiment at a Colour presentation parade held at Kumaon Regimental Centre, Ranikhet, in Uttarakhand on Friday.

After reviewing the parade, Gen. Pande appreciated the rich traditions of the Naga Regiment in all spheres of military activities, including operations, training and sports.

He also complimented the Third Battalion, the newly raised unit of the Naga Regiment, for its remarkable performance within a short period of time.

He conveyed his best wishes to all ranks of the unit to serve the nation with pride.

Other dignitaries present during the ceremony were Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita, general officer commanding in chief, Eastern Command, Lt. Gen. N.S. Raja Subramani, general officer commanding in chief, Central Command and Kumaon and Naga Regiment and Kumaon Scouts personnel, besides serving and retired personnel.