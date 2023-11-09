Imphal: The indefinite economic blockade imposed by the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) on the National Highways passing in the state has temporarily been suspended on Thursday.

Following the assurance committed by the convener, Naga Legislator Forum, Awangbow Newmai, Manipur Water Resources minister, on behalf of the state government to fulfill the two legitimate demands of the ANSAM, the blockade has been suspended.

The apex Naga students’ body, ANSAM imposed the blockade from 6 pm on November 3 demanding among others restoration of mobile internet services as per the Memorandum of Agreement with the state government on October 26, 2023.

The ANSAM in a statement stated that in an emergency meeting of the ANSAM, executive council, units of the ANSAM, and representatives of Naga Legislature Forum which was held at Shelley Chara Memorial Hall, ANSAM Secretariat, Tahamzam (Senapati) on Thursday “has resolved to temporarily suspend the ongoing economic blockade being called by the association”.

The statement stated that the ANSAM acknowledged the process of restoring mobile internet with the partial opening of the internet in some parts of the district headquarters in the state.