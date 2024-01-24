Imphal: For the first after erupting ethnic violence in the state, the Members of the Parliament and members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly belonging to the valley districts of the state (especially the Meitei community) have come together at the Kangla Uttra Sang of the historic Kangla heritage at Imphal on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan, titular king and also Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and Opposition leaders of the state assembly Okram Ibobi Singh were among MPs, ministers and MLAs belonging to the Meitei community exchanged vows and took oaths with the Arambai Tengol, (AT) a Meitei socio-cultural organization for protection and preservation of the territorial integrity and early restoration of peace in strife state.

These political leaders and legislators attended the meeting in a single day at the invitation of the AT and took oaths in the name of Lord Pakhangba and Lord Sanamahi for the Meiteis.

In the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, 40 representatives attended the meeting, reports said.

Later, the leader of Arambai Tenggol, Korounganba Khuman, who administered oaths, said that the 10 Kuki lawmakers (MLAs) stand united demanding separate administration in the Kuki-Zo community but regrettably, our Meitei lawmakers are not.

Many valley lawmakers have yet to address the issues since the violence erupted, we called upon them to unite at the historic Kangla.

The Meitei leaders are criticizing one another over the prevailing issues.

The violence started on May 3, 2023. Over 200 individuals lost their lives in the carnage.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.