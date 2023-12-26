AIZAWL: In the women’s national boxing championship, TC Lalremruati from Mizoram lost her quarterfinal bout against Manisha Moun.

2022 world championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun registered a 5-0 win over TC Lalremruati from Mizoram in the quarterfinals.

Moun will take on the 2018 world championship bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur of Punjab in the lightweight semi-finals.

In another bout, commonwealth games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria triumphed over Poonam Kaithwas of Maharashtra in the 60kg quarterfinals.

She will face Menka Devi of Himachal Pradesh, who defeated PS Girja of Tamil Nadu by a 4-1 split verdict, in the semi-final.