Aizawl: Women voters turned out in greater numbers than men in the Mizoram assembly elections held on November 7, with 81.25% of women casting their votes compared to 80.04% of men, officials said on Saturday.

In all, 80.66% of the total 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women.

Women have always outnumbered male voters in Mizoram, which is a Christian-dominated state. In the latest voters’ list, women account for over 51.22% of the total electorate.

In all 11 districts of Mizoram, except the minority community-dominated district of Mamit, the number of female voters is higher than the number of male voters.

In Mamit district, the number of male voters (32,723) is higher than the number of female voters (32,064).