Aizawl: Aasha Malviya, a woman solo cyclist, on her Pan India Cycle Tour met Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan om Friday evening.

Aasha Malviya apprised the Governor that the main aim of her Pan India Cycle Tour is to bring awareness among the citizens for ensuring the safety of women, empowerment of women and above all, to create peace and harmony among different sections of societies in the country.

The Governor thanked her for taking up such a brave mission to bring a sense of brotherhood,togetherness, peace and harmony among different sections of society at her own expenses.

He hoped that her initiatives would bring out the positive in helping the people of India more informed about the need to ensure the safety of women in the country and their empowerment in society.

The Governor wished her good health, success in her endeavour to attempt to cross other states and wished that the message she carried would be a blessing one for the people she would met on the next course of her journey.

Aasha Malviya is a resident of Nataram, Rajghar District, Madhya Prasesh.

She started her Pan India Cycle Tour on the November 1, 2022 and till now she had already visited 18 states and Mizoram is the 19th states she is visiting. She arrived here in Aizawl at 3:30 in the evening of Friday after traveling 288 kms from Haflong, Assam.

At this hour she had covered a total of 16200 kms and she will conclude her Pan India Cycle Tour on the August 15, this year in New Delhi.