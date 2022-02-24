AIZAWL: Mizoram’s main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Wednesday filed a complaint to state Lokayukta, asking the anti-corruption ombudsman to probe into the alleged shareholding and availing of profit from a government contract by state assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

Sailo, however, denied the allegation and said he did not illegally receive money.

The development came within hours after legislators of ZPM and Congress staged a walkout during the ongoing budget session in protest against Sailo presiding over the session amid such a graft charge.

The ZPM said in its complaint that Sailo has pocketed Rs. 100 lakh from a contract for blacktopping work of a 13-km long Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road between Khawzawl and Ngaizawl village in Khawzawl district.

The matter came to light recently when the actual contractor Coleen Lalsangpuii and her manager informed NGO leaders that Sailo had taken Rs 100 lakh profit from the contract, it said.

The party also accused the speaker of misusing his power.

“It is illegal for the elected and representative of the people to avail profit from a contract. This is a clear manifestation of bringing disgrace on public office and we take strong exception to it,” the party said in its complaint.

Earlier on the day, all 11 members of opposition Congress and ZPM staged a walkout during the ongoing budget session in protest against Sailo presiding over the proceeding.

The opposition members demanded an explanation from the speaker and said they would not present in the session until the speaker prove his innocence.

Earlier on Tuesday, ZPM Legislature party leader Lalduhoma and Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga have jointly written to Chief Minister Zoramthanga asking him to drop Sailo and appoint deputy speaker Lalrinawma to preside over the proceedings of the ongoing budget session.

As soon as Sailo took the chair to preside the session ZPM Legislature party leader Lalduhoma interrupted the speaker and informed him that all members of ZPM and Congress would walkout from the house as he failed to give an explanation.

Meanwhile, Sailo informed the assembly that he did not illegally obtain money from anyone.

The controversial allegation about Sailo sharing a profit in a contract came to light recently when residents of Ngaizawl village ransacked and dismantled the temporary shelters of workers engaged in the road construction on Monday following a failure on the part of a sub-contractor to comply with an ultimatum to leave the construction site within the deadline.

Leaders of the village had alleged that a contract worth Rs. 408.81 lakh was awarded to Sailo in the name of Coleen Lalsangpuii under the PMGSY for blacktopping work of Khawzawl to Ngaizawl road.

The contract work commenced in 2017 and the sub-contractor has so far completed only 4 km of the 13 km long road and it is unlikely that the work will be completed within the extended period by September this year.

Sources in Congress said that the opposition legislators will bunk the budget session as long as Sailo presides over the proceedings.