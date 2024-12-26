Oil tanker catches fire on Assam-Mizoram border

Guwahati: An oil tanker erupted in flames all of a sudden at the Assam-Mizoram border on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at the Vairengte Police Checkpost along the Assam-Mizoram border.

An oil tanker, fully loaded with fuel, suddenly erupted in flames on the national highway while en route to Mizoram.

The vehicle ignited in front of the police checkpost, unleashing a massive inferno that brought traffic to a standstill for several hours.

Fire and Emergency Services from nearby Dholai in Cachar, Assam arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, preliminary suspicions point to a mechanical fault in the tanker.

The traffic in the area which is a major route for commercial vehicles was disrupted for several hours.