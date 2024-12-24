Guwahati: The Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) condemned the Kutumba Suraksha Parishad’s (KSP) threats to disrupt road connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya over the ban on Hindu worship at Mawjymbuin Cave.

The HNLC claimed that the cave is an integral part of the Hynñiewtrep people’s cultural identity, not a Hindu shrine.

HNLC general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw stated that the KSP’s threats expose their true agenda: spreading hatred, inciting communal tensions, and undermining the sovereignty of the Hynñiewtrep nation.

The HNLC added that the Hynñiewtrep people have been the guardians of the cave for generations, and no external force has the right to dictate how they manage their sacred lands.

The outfit also criticized the KSP’s comparison of Mawjymbuin Cave to Hindu pilgrimage sites like Kamakhya Temple and Tirupati Balaji, calling it a deliberate attempt to usurp the sacred heritage of the Hynñiewtrep people.

The HNLC further pointed out that there is no historical or archaeological evidence to support claims that the cave has been an exclusive site of Hindu worship for centuries.

The HNLC also demanded action against the KSP for its divisive rhetoric and warned that if the KSP attempts to block roads or ignite communal tensions, they will face strong retaliation.