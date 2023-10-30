AGARTALA: The Bru voters, who have been re-settled in various parts of Tripura, are showing no interest in the Mizoram assembly elections.

Nearly 37,000 people belonging to the Bru community in Mizoram had migrated and re-settled in Tripura following ethnic clashes in 1997.

However, after being re-settled in Tripura and names of most of the Brus being deleted from the electoral rolls in Mizoram, they are now showing almost no interest in the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram.

It may be mentioned here that names of over 6000 Bru voters from nine assembly constituencies in Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram have been deleted from the state’s voters’ list after their resettlement in neighbouring Tripura.

“We are now residents of Tripura. So, it doesn’t matter to us as to who comes to power in Mizoram,” a Bru leader said.

It may be mentioned here that a quadripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura and leaders of Bru organisations in January 2020.

According to the pact, the displaced Brus would be re-settled in Tripura, expenditure of which would be incurred by the union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Notably, many of the Brus, who were re-settled in Tripura, voted in the assembly elections held in the state earlier this year.