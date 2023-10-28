AIZAWL: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the party’s ‘vision document’ or manifesto for poll-bound Mizoram.

The BJP promised to launch operation drug-free Mizoram to curb drug addiction and resolve the long standing border dispute with neighbouring Assam.

The 70-paged vision document was released by BJP national president JP Nadda at a function held at hotel regency in Aizawl, Mizoram.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said that the BJP is committed to make the vision document as a document of reality.

“Many political parties come out with their vision document, their mission document, their manifesto, but we find them to be a mere piece of paper because even they are not very sure whether they are going to pursue that vision or mission or commitment. But when BJP goes for a vision document, it is a well-researched document,” he said.

Pointing out the key features of the vision document, Nadda said that the BJP will introduce the Mizoram agri-infra mission with an investment of Rs 1000 crores to revamp the agricultural infrastructures of the state.

The party will also introduce 33 per cent job reservation for women and establish ‘Mizoram Hmeichhiate Battalion,’ the state’s first all-women police battalion.

The saffron party will launch ‘Operation Drug-Free Mizoram’ to curb drug addiction among youths.

Nadda said that the party is also committed to resolving the long standing border dispute between Mizoram and Assam.

In the education sector, the BJP’s vision document promised to launch ‘Mission Mizoram EduUpgrade with a budget of Rs 250 crore to revamp the existing government schools and also launch ‘Zirlai in Siamthatna Mission’ with a budget of Rs 350 crores to construct new government colleges and revamp the existing colleges.

The BJP promised to launch Mizoram Olympic Mission to make Mizoram as a leading sporting state and establish Mizoram sports academy with fully funded scholarships for aspiring candidates in different disciplines.

Nadda announced that the BJP would increase annual health insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs and upgrade Zoram Medical College (ZMC) as Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The annual financial assistance of Rs 6000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammaan Nidhi scheme for the farmers would be increased to Rs 8000, he said.

The BJP will also introduce a rural infrastructure development mission with a corpus of Rs 950 crore to ensure holistic development of villages and allocate Rs 3000 crore budget under Mizoram road maintenance and upgradation programme to upgrade and modernise all roads over the next five years.

Nadda said that the BJP will revamp the brand of state tourism, mystical Mizoram with a corpus of Rs. 250 crore.

He further said that the BJP will establish a special investigation team to probe all irregularities and corruption in the implementation of Socio-Economic Development Programme, flagship programme of chief minister Zoramthanga led Mizo National Front (MNF) government.

The BJP chief claimed that the party believes in report card politics and the political culture of the country has been changed by Prime Minister Modi.

He also said the Northeast region also experienced a significant change after the NDA came to power at the Centre.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats.