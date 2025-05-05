Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a significant milestone, successfully completing the first-ever trial run to Sairang in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on May 1, 2025.

The trial marks a major boost in rail connectivity for the northeastern state and making Mizoram the fourth in the region with capital access to the national railway network.

According to NFR officials, General Manager (Construction), NFR, Arun Kumar Chaudhary, and other senior railway officials supervised the trial run to Sairang, the railhead closest to Mizoram’s capital.

Following the successful trial, GM Chaudhary briefed Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma on the strategic importance and progress of the Bhairabi – Sairang railway project.

He assured them that construction is proceeding smoothly and announced that the Commissioner of Railway Safety will inspect the line in early June, anticipating the formal inauguration after June 17, 2025.

During the briefing, Chaudhary elaborated on the complex engineering challenges successfully navigated during the construction phase.

Subsequently, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, stated that the 51.38 km Bhairabi – Sairang New Line Railway Project stands as an impressive feat of Indian Railways engineering.

He stated that the route includes a remarkable 48 tunnels with a total length of 12,853 meters, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges.

Notably, bridge number 196 soars to a height of 104 meters, making it 42 meters taller than the iconic Qutub Minar.

Kapinjal asserted that the project also incorporates 5 roads over bridges and 6 roads under bridges, stating that they divided the new line into four sections: Bhairabi – Hortoki, Hortoki – Kawnpui, Kawnpui – Mualkhang, and Mualkhang – Sairang.

He noted that the new railway line will bring significant economic and social benefits to Mizoram and the wider region.

Furthermore, it will significantly shorten travel time between Mizoram’s capital and the rest of the country, ensuring better access to essential supplies and facilitating long-distance travel, Kapinjal added.