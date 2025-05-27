Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a second supplementary chargesheet against three individuals for their alleged involvement in trafficking illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives to insurgent groups in Mizoram.

The accused, Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia, and Lalrinchhunga alias Albert, all residents of Mizoram, were arrested on December 6, 2024.

Authorities recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives during raids at their homes, leading to their arrest.

Investigators uncovered that the trio actively supported terrorist groups by distributing weapons, which contributed to the escalation of ethnic violence in Manipur.

They also helped raise funds, fully aware that the money would be used to purchase arms for terror-related operations, posing a direct threat to public safety and national security.

According to the NIA, Vanlaldailova, who holds a license to deal in arms and ammunition, misused his dealership to collaborate with two previously charged individuals, Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma. Together, they facilitated the illegal cross-border supply of weapons into Manipur.

Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga played key roles in this underground arms network by helping to procure, transport, and deliver weapons and explosives to insurgent outfits. Investigators also linked Lalrinchhunga to the illicit manufacturing and repair of firearms.

The NIA had initially registered the case in December 2023 based on intelligence reports linking Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma to arms trafficking operations that spanned across northeast India and extended into Delhi.

Officials filed the original chargesheet against Lalngaihawma in July 2024, followed by a supplementary one against another accused, Solomona, in November.

On May 26, the NIA submitted its latest chargesheet before the Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, officially naming Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia, and Lalrinchhunga.

The agency charged them under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, 1959, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.