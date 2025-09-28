Guwahati: Lalneihsangi, widely known as ‘Pi Buangi’ and recognized as Mizoram’s oldest living person, passed away at the age of 108 due to age-related health complications.

Her family reported that she breathed her last at Ebenezer Medical Centre in Aizawl on Saturday evening.

In September, she was officially named as the state’s oldest resident by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii.

Her funeral will take place at her home in the Khatla locality of Aizawl.

Originally from Venghlui in Aizawl, Lalneihsangi broke barriers as the first Mizo to serve in a rehabilitation facility, the Behala Girls Home in Kolkata.

Her lifelong service to society earned her the prestigious ‘Women of Substance’ Award in 2022.