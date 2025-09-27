Guwahati: The Mumbai Crime Branch held a man from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district for allegedly threatening popular comedian Kapil Sharma.

The accused Dilip Chaudhary, sent a threatening email to Kapil Sharma demanding Rs 1 crore.

In the email, Dilip Chaudhary allegedly introduced himself as a member of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Gadra gang, attempting to intimidate the comedian by citing links with the notorious criminal network.

After the complaint, Mumbai Police launched an investigation and tracked Dlip Chaudhary’s location to West Bengal, where he was taken into custody. Officials confirmed that the probe is now focused on verifying whether Dilip Chaudhary truly has connections with Goldy Brar or Rohit Gadra, or if he was falsely using their names to extort money.

The police said that further investigation in the case in underway and Dilip Chaudhary will be brought to Mumbai for questioning.