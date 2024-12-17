Guwahati: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has staked claim to form a governing board in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram.

The ZPM, now the largest party following the defection of five Mizo National Front (MNF) members, still falls short of the majority needed to form a board in the 20-member council.

The ZPM has the support of 10 members, just one short of the 11 needed to secure a majority for forming the board.

The 10 ZPM members, led by Mohan Chakma, reportedly met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan on Monday to stake claim to form the next board.

The CADC has been at an impasse since the MNF-led administration, headed by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma, was removed on December 11 this year.

Rasik Mohan Chakma was removed through a no-confidence motion moved by ZPM member Doymoy Daveng Chakma during the first sitting of the council’s winter session.